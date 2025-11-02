Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 46,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $10,780,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.07.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

ELF opened at $122.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $150.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $353.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $795,812.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,759.76. This represents a 8.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 99,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,505. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 301,060 shares of company stock worth $40,994,733 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.