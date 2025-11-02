Hantz Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $185.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.79. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $150.43 and a 12 month high of $188.85. The company has a market capitalization of $148.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.