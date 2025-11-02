Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,070 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after acquiring an additional 262,819 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,259 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $88.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.22.

In other news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $906,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $13,398,480. This represents a 6.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $81.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

