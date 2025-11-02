Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,574 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF $BUG

Spire Wealth Management lessened its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Potentia Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Potentia Wealth now owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of BUG opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.84. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.07 and a 1-year high of $37.55.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
