Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,247 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Spire Wealth Management lowered its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in DoorDash by 55.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $254.37 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.26 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 141.32 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.05.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NASDAQ:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $376,000.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 214,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,504,827.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 24,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $6,799,285.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 909,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,696,553.28. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 852,704 shares of company stock valued at $213,921,205. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.88.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

