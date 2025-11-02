Spire Wealth Management Acquires 764 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 54.1% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.326 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

