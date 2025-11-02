Spire Wealth Management Decreases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF $SKYY

Spire Wealth Management cut its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKYY. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 69.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

SKYY opened at $142.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.23. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $142.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.24.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

