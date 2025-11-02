Symbotic Inc. $SYM Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Symbotic by 11.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Symbotic by 21.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Symbotic by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Symbotic by 35.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Symbotic by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter.

SYM opened at $80.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,156.26, a PEG ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 2.06. Symbotic Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $82.20.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. Symbotic’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Rollin L. Ford sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $4,641,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,125.99. This trade represents a 86.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Millennium Gst Non-Exempt Rbc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $10,219,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 479,757 shares of company stock worth $24,645,751 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYM. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Symbotic from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Baird R W lowered Symbotic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Arete lowered shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.61.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

