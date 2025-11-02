Spire Wealth Management Has $809,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June $BJUN

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BJUN opened at $46.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.74. The company has a market cap of $165.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $44.46.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.