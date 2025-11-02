Hantz Financial Services Inc. Purchases 626 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vertiv by 40.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Vertiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Vertiv by 18.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Vertiv by 22.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vertiv by 1,462.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 48,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. Melius Research raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Melius raised shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. The trade was a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $1,943,065.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,873.52. This trade represents a 77.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 180,952 shares of company stock worth $23,360,571 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $192.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80. The stock has a market cap of $73.53 billion, a PE ratio of 72.66, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.84. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.