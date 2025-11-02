Spire Wealth Management Has $792,000 Stake in NatWest Group plc $NWG

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 7,942.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,278 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:NWG opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 18.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Zacks Research upgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas downgraded NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

