Spire Wealth Management Sells 10,117 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 83,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX stock opened at $72.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.07. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $33.42 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

