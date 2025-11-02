Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF $XSD

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,917.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,416 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,085,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

XSD opened at $352.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $156.77 and a one year high of $358.86. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.03.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.