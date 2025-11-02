Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $214,000 in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPLA. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in LPL Financial by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Greg Gates sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.21, for a total value of $507,315.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,959,260.20. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,582 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,497.50. This represents a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,830 shares of company stock worth $1,333,105 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 11.5%

Shares of LPLA opened at $377.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.27. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 5.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $455.00 price target on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $490.00 to $462.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.50.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

