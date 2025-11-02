Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 28,080.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,743,557 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $850,948,000 after buying an additional 3,730,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,650,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,585,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $386,399,000 after buying an additional 732,266 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,489,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,994,848,000 after buying an additional 289,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in FedEx by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 352,296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $85,883,000 after buying an additional 264,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $254.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.07 and a 200 day moving average of $228.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $293.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $285.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.