Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 13,100 Shares of Huntsman Corporation $HUN

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUN. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 345.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,926,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699,922 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,137,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,127 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,181,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 1,642.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 749,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 706,155 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Huntsman by 732.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 659,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 580,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of HUN stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Huntsman Corporation has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Corporation will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

HUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.91.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

