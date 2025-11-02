Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $315,000 Position in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF $EFAA

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFAA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,217,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,327,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF in the second quarter valued at about $398,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFAA opened at $52.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.25. Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $55.46.

The Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds, that utilizes equity securities and ETFs to mirror the MSCI EAFE Index. The fund also employs an options-based income strategy with equity-linked notes (ELNs) for upside participation and downside protection EFAA was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

