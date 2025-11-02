Mueller Water Products $MWA Stake Boosted by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 39,269 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 291.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 41,381 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $913,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Mueller Water Products has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $28.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25.

Mueller Water Products Increases Dividend

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MWA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $27,584.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,104. This represents a 6.80% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 24,005 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $627,730.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 86,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,162.45. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,664 shares of company stock worth $909,819. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

