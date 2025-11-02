Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. $AQST

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,335,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 809,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel Barber sold 91,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $550,798.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 923,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,282.90. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 288,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,111.90. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,770 shares of company stock worth $1,692,203. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Lifesci Capital upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $6.82 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.