Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. $AQST

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,335,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 809,928 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 232,180 shares in the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Daniel Barber sold 91,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $550,798.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 923,430 shares in the company, valued at $5,568,282.90. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 288,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,111.90. This trade represents a 4.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,770 shares of company stock worth $1,692,203. 8.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:AQST opened at $6.82 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15.
Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 million. Aquestive Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
