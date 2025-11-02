Jennison Associates LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,321,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,813,114,000 after purchasing an additional 232,195 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $983,161,000 after acquiring an additional 138,678 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,128,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,891,000 after acquiring an additional 189,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $283.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

