Neurogene Inc. $NGNE Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,479 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.18% of Neurogene worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 141.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 151,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 87.5% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurogene by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Neurogene from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Neurogene has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Neurogene Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $74.49.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.10. Equities analysts forecast that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

