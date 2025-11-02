Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 1,625 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. $ESE

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESE shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

ESE stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.45 and a twelve month high of $226.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.05 and a 200 day moving average of $192.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $296.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. ESCO Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.900 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.040-2.190 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.21%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.