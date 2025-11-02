Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Position in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Matson by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Matson by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matson during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Matson by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,703.54. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MATX

Matson Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of MATX stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.21. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Matson had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Matson Profile

(Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.