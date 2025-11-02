Jennison Associates LLC Purchases 6,602 Shares of GitLab Inc. $GTLB

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,445,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,936,000 after purchasing an additional 302,864 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,292,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,533,000 after acquiring an additional 866,353 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,498,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,415,000 after acquiring an additional 299,191 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,487,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,919,000 after acquiring an additional 332,592 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GitLab by 2,456.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,295,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,238 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTLB. Mizuho downgraded shares of GitLab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 4th. FBN Securities upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GitLab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $48.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,218.75 and a beta of 0.73. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $37.90 and a one year high of $74.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. GitLab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.830 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.190-0.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 5,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $228,352.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 53,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,772.93. This represents a 8.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 108,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $4,809,894.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,224,362 shares of company stock worth $59,828,897. Company insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Profile

(Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

