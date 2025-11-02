OPENLANE, Inc. $KAR Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,695 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,725,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in OPENLANE by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,925,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,367,000 after buying an additional 647,164 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 11.2% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 4,577,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 461,976 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 137.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 631,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,169,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 14.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,538,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,942,000 after purchasing an additional 323,696 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KAR shares. Weiss Ratings lowered OPENLANE from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research lowered OPENLANE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on OPENLANE from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

OPENLANE Stock Up 0.6%

OPENLANE stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.79 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $481.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.26 million. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.18%.OPENLANE’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OPENLANE news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 194,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total transaction of $5,436,425.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 36,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,616.94. This represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles S. Coleman sold 59,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $1,658,313.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,667.78. This represents a 52.58% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

(Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.