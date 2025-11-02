Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Beta Bionics, Inc. $BBNX

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,426 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.14% of Beta Bionics worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Get Beta Bionics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beta Bionics

In related news, insider Mark Hopman sold 11,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $234,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,780.40. This represents a 26.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Feider sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $108,059.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,249.29. This represents a 10.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,543.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Beta Bionics from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $23.00 price target on Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Beta Bionics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beta Bionics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics Stock Up 1.6%

BBNX opened at $27.22 on Friday. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.23.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.92 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About Beta Bionics

(Free Report)

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beta Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.