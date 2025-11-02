Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $900,000 Investment in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 1,159.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Arete Research raised Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Okta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.94.

Okta Trading Up 4.1%

OKTA stock opened at $91.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 107.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.84. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $728,000 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.84 million. Okta had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 6.08%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.330-3.380 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.750 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $789,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,695.88. This represents a 48.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,920. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,657 shares of company stock worth $5,898,754. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.