World Investment Advisors Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. $SU

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 35,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,228,000 after buying an additional 409,032 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 46,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 331,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SU. Zacks Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $43.48.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.56 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4135 per share. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.77%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

