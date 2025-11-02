World Investment Advisors Has $1.01 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

World Investment Advisors decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,894 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,345,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,121,000 after buying an additional 341,981 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 410,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,872,000 after buying an additional 27,962 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 239,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,795,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 43.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,044,000 after buying an additional 61,779 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

CWB stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $94.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.52.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

