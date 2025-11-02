Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $461.41 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.03 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $467.74 and a 200-day moving average of $489.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $566.00 to $512.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $488.00 to $467.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.72.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

