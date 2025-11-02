World Investment Advisors Has $898,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

World Investment Advisors increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors owned 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 4.1% in the second quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a market capitalization of $753.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

