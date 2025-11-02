Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives $176.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.3750.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPRB. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Leerink Partners set a $160.00 target price on Spruce Biosciences and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th.

Spruce Biosciences Stock Performance

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

NASDAQ SPRB opened at $110.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a market cap of $55.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.47. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $240.00.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

