Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $6.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd.

NYSE:HBI opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 226.31% and a net margin of 2.49%.The business had revenue of $991.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Hanesbrands has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.660 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 216,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 42,903 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 212.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

