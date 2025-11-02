PJT Partners (PJT) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect PJT Partners to post earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $386.76 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PJT opened at $161.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.07. PJT Partners has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $190.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.89, for a total value of $266,042.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $88,445. The trade was a 75.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PJT Partners by 45.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 1,394.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 370,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,090,000 after buying an additional 19,806 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

