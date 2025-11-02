Graphic Packaging (GPK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $2.1714 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.
Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of GPK stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.
Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging
In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,479.80. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Graphic Packaging
About Graphic Packaging
Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Graphic Packaging
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Is Beyond Meat a Buy After Meme Stock Surge? Analysts Say No
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- ABBV Stock: $250 May Be the New Floor After Big Q3 Earnings Beat
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Super Micro’s Moment of Truth: A Growth Story Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.