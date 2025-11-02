Graphic Packaging (GPK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect Graphic Packaging to post earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $2.1714 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningoverview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 10:00 AM ET.

Graphic Packaging Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of GPK stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.47.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $681,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 255,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,212.16. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip R. Martens sold 7,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $152,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,479.80. This trade represents a 20.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 33.6% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPK. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Articles

