Financial Comparison: CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) versus GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX)

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) and GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

CareDx has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoodRx has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.8% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of CareDx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of GoodRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareDx $340.83 million 2.34 $52.55 million $1.02 14.71 GoodRx $792.32 million 1.48 $16.39 million $0.10 33.70

This table compares CareDx and GoodRx”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CareDx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoodRx. CareDx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoodRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CareDx and GoodRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareDx 2 3 4 0 2.22 GoodRx 1 6 5 0 2.33

CareDx presently has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 70.00%. GoodRx has a consensus target price of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 72.11%. Given GoodRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GoodRx is more favorable than CareDx.

Profitability

This table compares CareDx and GoodRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareDx 17.97% 18.03% 12.88% GoodRx 4.33% 8.86% 4.50%

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients. The company offers Olerup SSP, which is used to type human leukocyte antigen (HLA) alleles based on sequence specific primer technology; QTYPE that enables precision in HLA typing; and Ottr, a transplant patient management software. In addition, it provides AlloSeq Tx, a high-resolution HLA typing solution; AlloSeq cfDNA, a surveillance solution to measure dd-cfDNA in blood; AlloSeq HCT, a solution for chimerism testing for stem cell transplant recipients; Allocell, a surveillance solution that monitors the level of engraftment and persistence of allogeneic cells for patients who have received cell therapy transplants; and XynQAPI cloud-based transplant quality management software, as well as AlloCare, a mobile app that offers a patient-centric resource for transplant recipients. The company offers its products directly to customers, as well as through third-party distributors and sub-distributors. It has a license agreement with Illumina, Inc. for the distribution, development, and commercialization of NGS products and technologies; and Cibiltech SAS to commercialize iBox, a software for the predictive analysis of post-transplantation kidney allograft loss. The company was formerly known as XDx, Inc. and changed its name to CareDx, Inc. in March 2014. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including subscriptions, and pharma manufacturer solutions, as well as telehealth services through the GoodRx Care platform. It serves pharmacy benefit managers who manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

