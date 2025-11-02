AppLovin’s (APP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning,RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $745.00 target price on the stock.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $547.00 to $664.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.39.

AppLovin Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:APP opened at $637.33 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $158.33 and a 52 week high of $745.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $215.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $589.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This represents a 11.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.49, for a total transaction of $86,498,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 181,929 shares in the company, valued at $78,682,473.21. This trade represents a 52.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock valued at $514,863,333 in the last three months. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in AppLovin during the second quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in AppLovin during the first quarter worth $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in AppLovin by 428.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

