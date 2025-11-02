NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA) Short Interest Up 59.3% in October

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:MMCA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 42,700 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 417,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

Get NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF alerts:

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MMCA opened at $21.86 on Friday. NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Company Profile

The IQ MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF (MMCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade, intermediate-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI MacKay California Municipal Intermediate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.