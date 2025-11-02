Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 108,800 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the September 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 169,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDI. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP raised its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 43,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in Western Asset Diversified Income Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:WDI opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $15.28.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a $0.1485 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th.

