Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG) Short Interest Up 58.1% in October

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 407,400 shares, a growth of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 257,700 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BFRG stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.52. Bullfrog AI has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bullfrog AI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data.

