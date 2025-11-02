ASP Isotopes’ (ASPI) “Sell (E+)” Rating Reiterated at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of ASP Isotopes in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $15.00 price objective on ASP Isotopes in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ASP Isotopes Price Performance

Shares of ASPI stock opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.56, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. ASP Isotopes has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a market cap of $947.18 million, a P/E ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.92). ASP Isotopes had a negative return on equity of 239.22% and a negative net margin of 2,181.62%.The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ASP Isotopes will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Duncan Moore sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 994,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,229,451.84. This represents a 7.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 81,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $680,236.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,084,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,826,362.49. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,199 shares of company stock valued at $3,718,977. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ASP Isotopes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 41.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 84.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 96.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASP Isotopes in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About ASP Isotopes

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

