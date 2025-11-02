Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Short Interest Up 58.5% in October

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 32,800 shares, an increase of 58.5% from the September 30th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Wealth Management Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $184,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $13.04 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

