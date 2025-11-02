kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 335,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days.

kneat.com Trading Down 0.9%

OTC:KSIOF opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. kneat.com has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Get kneat.com alerts:

About kneat.com

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

Receive News & Ratings for kneat.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for kneat.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.