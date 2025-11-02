kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

kneat.com, inc. (OTC:KSIOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 335,000 shares, a growth of 57.8% from the September 30th total of 212,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.4 days.
kneat.com Trading Down 0.9%
OTC:KSIOF opened at $3.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. kneat.com has a 1 year low of $3.38 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
