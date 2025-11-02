Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oceaneering International worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Oceaneering International by 11,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Oceaneering International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alan R. Curtis sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $361,502.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 155,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,109.24. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Oceaneering International Trading Up 1.1%

Oceaneering International stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

