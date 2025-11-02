New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 126 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 15,230 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.85, for a total transaction of $9,120,485.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 13,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,455.55. This trade represents a 53.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 36,196 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.90, for a total value of $17,225,676.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 925,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,587,744.10. The trade was a 3.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,736 shares of company stock worth $47,286,494. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $584.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $402.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.05 and a fifty-two week high of $625.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.49 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEDP. Rothschild Redb lowered Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Medpace from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “sell” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $475.90.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

