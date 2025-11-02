Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,696 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,812 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Western Digital from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Western Digital from $105.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $239,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,460.80. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 14,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,051,930.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 135,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,121,547.78. This represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,730 shares of company stock worth $3,921,594. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $150.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. Western Digital Corporation has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $157.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.82.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Digital had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This is a positive change from Western Digital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

