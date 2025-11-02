Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,512 Shares of Loews Corporation $L

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Loews were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the 1st quarter worth $34,166,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 44.8% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after buying an additional 172,004 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Loews by 7.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,249,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,709,000 after buying an additional 151,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 140.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 251,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,085,000 after buying an additional 146,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Loews during the first quarter valued at about $11,633,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE L opened at $99.56 on Friday. Loews Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.16 and a twelve month high of $103.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

