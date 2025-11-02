Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,914 Shares of Webster Financial Corporation $WBS

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,914 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 327.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 3,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 43.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Webster Financial stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Webster Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.22 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.32%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial Corporation will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Webster Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elzbieta Cieslik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $123,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,172.52. This trade represents a 11.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Mi Griffin sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $50,146.98. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,229.84. This represents a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,807 shares of company stock valued at $698,527. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Webster Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.