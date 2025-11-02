International Paper Company $IP Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Paper were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,413,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.1% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs boosted its holdings in International Paper by 5.0% during the second quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs now owns 23,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.7% in the second quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 41,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Up 0.1%

IP stock opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -386.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper Company has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.96). International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -70.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,951.69. This trade represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.95.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

