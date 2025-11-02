Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $3.63 Million Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. $HLI

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 111.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $232.00 to $226.00 and set a “moderate buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Zacks Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $185.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.75, for a total value of $1,380,930.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Paul Eric Siegert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $7,998,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $9,477,040. Insiders own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 10.2%

Shares of HLI stock opened at $179.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.87. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.99 and a 12 month high of $211.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $659.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

